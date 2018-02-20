Kiwi pops Welsh storage cork

Articles Filter

Developer completes 4MW battery project at Parc Stormy solar farm

Kiwi Power has inaugurated a 4MW battery storage plant at Cenin Renewables’ Parc Stormy solar farm near Bridgend in south Wales.

The project featuring three lithium-ion battery containers will provide balancing services to National Grid under the Firm Frequency Response regime.

“This facility is an exciting addition to KiWi Power’s battery portfolio, and a key part of our strategy to develop, finance, build and monetise battery systems on customer sites across Europe,” said Kiwi chief executive Yoav Zingher.

“Our technology enables large power users like Cenin to reap the rewards from battery energy storage, with no upfront investment or risk to them, reducing their bills and their carbon footprint," he added.       

Cenin’s 20-acre cluster of integrated clean technologies also includes a low carbon cement production facility, an anaerobic digestion plant and a wind turbine.

