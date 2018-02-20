Articles Filter

40MW debut for EnBW

Langenburg wind farm features 12 Vestas V126 turbines

40MW debut for EnBW image 20/02/2018

German utility EnBW is set to fully commission its 40MW Langenburg wind farm in Baden-Württemberg.

The Langenburg project will go live later this month featuring eleven Vestas V126 turbines with a 3.3MW rating and one 3.45MW rated machine.

Related Stories

Nine machines have a 137-metre hub height and three have hubs of 117 metres. 

Construction of the project started in April last year. The first foundation was built in June, followed by the first tower in September.

EnBW expects the wind farm to generate some 95GWh of green electricity annually. 

Image: Vestas

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.