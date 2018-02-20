40MW debut for EnBW

German utility EnBW is set to fully commission its 40MW Langenburg wind farm in Baden-Württemberg.

The Langenburg project will go live later this month featuring eleven Vestas V126 turbines with a 3.3MW rating and one 3.45MW rated machine.

19 Feb 2018 Nine machines have a 137-metre hub height and three have hubs of 117 metres.

Construction of the project started in April last year. The first foundation was built in June, followed by the first tower in September.

EnBW expects the wind farm to generate some 95GWh of green electricity annually.

Image: Vestas