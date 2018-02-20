SMC opens Orbis base

Specialist Marine Consultants has opened a new office at OrbisEnergy, Lowestoft in the east of England.



This latest expansion is taking place during an exciting time for the energy sector in East Anglia, SMC said.



20 Feb 2017 OrbisEnergy is a centre of excellence and a prime location for the development of offshore renewable projects in the east of England.



SMC sales operations manager Gary Horner said: "Our office at OrbisEnergy, the Offshore Renewable Energy hub in Lowestoft provides Specialist Marine Consultants Limited with a permanent presence local to the area.



“This considerably enhances our ability in providing specialist solutions and support to existing and future wind farms offshore East Anglia; and the energy sector as a whole."

Image: OrbisEnergy