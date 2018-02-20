Articles Filter

SMC opens Orbis base

Marine consultant expands into ‘prime location’ at Lowestoft

SMC opens Orbis base image 20/02/2018

Specialist Marine Consultants has opened a new office at OrbisEnergy, Lowestoft in the east of England.

This latest expansion is taking place during an exciting time for the energy sector in East Anglia, SMC said.

OrbisEnergy is a centre of excellence and a prime location for the development of offshore renewable projects in the east of England.

SMC sales operations manager Gary Horner said: "Our office at OrbisEnergy, the Offshore Renewable Energy hub in Lowestoft provides Specialist Marine Consultants Limited with a permanent presence local to the area.

“This considerably enhances our ability in providing specialist solutions and support to existing and future wind farms offshore East Anglia; and the energy sector as a whole."

Image: OrbisEnergy

