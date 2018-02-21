Articles Filter

Balkan haul for Siemens Gamesa

36MW Jelovaca due online year-end featuring G97-2.0MW turbines

Balkan haul for Siemens Gamesa image 21/02/2018

Siemens Gamesa is to supply 18 of its G97-2MW turbines to FL Wind’s 36MW Jelovaca wind farm in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The deal with the independent power producer is the German manufacturer’s second in the country and its 10th overall in the western Balkans. 

Work scope includes delivery and installation at the project site in the north of the country as well as a five-year service deal.

Operations are scheduled for the end of this year.

Siemens Gamesa has secured orders totalling 285MW across Croatia, Macedonia and Bosnia & Herzegovina over the last seven years.

Image: G97 hardware (Siemens Gamesa)

