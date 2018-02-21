Articles Filter

John Laing targets bio bankroll

£30m fundraising will facilitate AD and biomass project pipeline

John Laing targets bio bankroll image 21/02/2018

John Laing Environmental Asset Group is to raise £30m to help finance a pipeline of biomass and anaerobic digestions projects.

The company will kick off a share issue in the near future following publication of a prospectus on 23 February.

Related Stories

Net proceeds will be used to repay amounts drawn down from a revolving credit facility to allow for reinvestment in the bio portfolio.

The initial placing will be made to qualified investors via Winterflood Securities with an issue price to be finalised following the close of the bookbuild.

The latter is expected by 6 March but could come earlier or later pending uptake and at the discretion of the company.

Image: SXC

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.