Senvion milestone moment in India

Senvion has secured a plum deal in the Indian onshore wind market with a 101.2MW turnkey contract for the Bhuwad project in Gujarat.

The German manufacturer will supply 44 of its 2.3M120 turbines to ReNew Power with installation in late 2018 and commissioning due in February 2019.

Chief executive Jurgen Geissinger said: "ReNew's contract award demonstrates both Senvion's technological leadership as well as our rigorous geographic expansion."

He added: "Entering the high-volume Indian market proves that we offer the right solutions for a highly competitive market. This award is a milestone for Senvion and shows that technological pioneering and strong partnerships are key for succeeding in highly attractive markets."

Image: Senvion