Carnegie bags Oz storage grant

Carnegie Clean Energy has received a grant of A$3m from the government of South Australia to build a 2MW battery system near Adelaide.

The 2MW/500kWh storage project will be installed on the site of the former General Motors Holden manufacturing facility in Elizabeth.

Work will start immediately on the design and grid connection for the battery system due to be completed in December.

Carnegie said it is working with the new owner of the site to develop a rooftop solar system with an initial capacity of 3MW with potential for expansion to 10-15MW if deployed across the site’s available roof space.

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill said: “This solar and battery project by Carnegie is part of a wave of new investment in South Australia we have leveraged through the A$150 renewable technology fund announced as part of our energy plan.

“This project is symbolic of the broader transition we are seeing in our economy away from traditional manufacturing towards high-tech industries creating jobs of the future for South Australians.”

Image: former General Motors Holden Site in Elizabeth, South Australia (Carnegie)