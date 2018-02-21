Nissum Bredning goes live

Developers NB Vindmollelaug and Jysk Energi have exported first power at their 28MW Nissum Bredning demonstrator off Jutland, Denmark.

All four Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines exported power during recent test runs, the developers said.

The project will be fully commissioned later this year.

Image: A turbine at Nissum Bredning (Siemens Gamesa)