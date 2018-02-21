Articles Filter

Nissum Bredning goes live

Danish demo exports first power during tests

Nissum Bredning goes live image 21/02/2018

Developers NB Vindmollelaug and Jysk Energi have exported first power at their 28MW Nissum Bredning demonstrator off Jutland, Denmark.

All four Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines exported power during recent test runs, the developers said.

The project features four Navantia and Windar-made gravity-base jackets with concrete transition pieces.

The project will be fully commissioned later this year.

Image: A turbine at Nissum Bredning (Siemens Gamesa)

