Manor eyes next-generation CTV

Manor Renewable Energy has been awarded a £50,000 grant to help design its latest crew transfer vessel for work in offshore wind.

The new CTV will be designed to spend longer periods of time offshore and will feature large “ship style” cabins, office space for clients and mess rooms for technicians and engineers, the company said.

“We are looking to find out what else we do when we are out there such as remedial work, operations and maintenance, sea fastening design and fabrication and bolting or tensioning works,” said Manor business development manager David Burrows.

The design grant was awarded by Orbis Energy as part of its £6m SCORE fund, which helps SMEs develop innovative technologies.

The new vessel will be a sister ship to the company's first CTV Manor Venture which was built in 2016 and is currently working for Siemens Gamesa at Innogy's 353MW Galloper project off East Anglia.

The company said the new vessel will cost up to £4m and will be built at its own construction yard in Portland, Dorset.

Image: Manor Renewable Energy