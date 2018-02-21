Avaada basks in Indian sun

Renewable energy developer Avaada Power has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest $1.55bn to develop solar projects totalling 1.6GW in the Indian state.

The projects, located across the Mirzapur, Badun, Gorakhpur and Bundelkhand districts, will create up to 3,700 jobs.

Uttar Pradesh has an annual solar production capacity target of 2GW.

Avaada Group chairman Vineet Mittal said: “We are geared up to support Uttar Pradesh’s mission of utilizing the potential of the sun to power its development needs sustainably.

"We are working aggressively to help catapult the state on the clean energy trajectory. The state falls under high solar irradiation zone, which offers tremendous opportunities for expanding its clean energy portfolio.”

Image: Pixabay