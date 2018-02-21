Vestas seals 50MW US deal

Articles Filter

Vestas has received an order to supply V136-3.6MW turbines totalling 50MW to an unspecified wind farm in the US.

Delivery is scheduled in the third quarter of this year. Commissioning is due by the year-end.

The order includes commissioning of the turbines as well as a multiyear active output management 5000 service agreement.

The machines will be manufactured at four Vestas factories in Colorado, the Danish company said.

Vestas US and Canada sales and service division president Chris Brown said: "This order once again emphasises the 4MW platform's momentum in the traditionally 2MW-dominated US market and how Vestas' ongoing introduction of the newest wind technology to this market and dedication to local manufacturing enable new wind projects and support local communities."

Image: Vestas

