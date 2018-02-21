Infinity and beyond for Engie

Engie North America has acquired US developer of utility-scale wind projects Infinity Renewables.

The deal includes more than 8GW of projects at various stages of development.

Related Stories Target hits bullseye in Kansas

10 Aug 2017

Missouri inks Kansas PPA

27 Jan 2017 Engie is expected to keep the Infinity staff, including its principals who formed the company in 2008.

The combined team will work to complete the development and construction of the Infinity portfolio, and will operate the projects following commercial operation, Engie said.

Engie North America president and chief executive Frank Demaille said: “With Infinity Renewables, Engie is investing in an experienced, accomplished development team, and we look forward to working with this team to accelerate the expansion of our renewables presence within the United States.”

“By adding more wind energy to our other retail, solar, and biomass offerings in the US, we can meet customers’ renewable energy procurement goals much more comprehensively than before.”

Image: Pixabay