GMS bounces into Blyth

Gulf Marine Services jack-up GMS Evolution has arrived in the Port of Blyth to be mobilized for an upcoming accommodation gig at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 wind farm.

The ship will join sister ship GMS Endeavour at Blyth's South Harbour terminal where both vessels will be mobilized for their upcoming role providing hotel support services off Yorkshire.

Port chief executive Martin Lawlor said the Albatross is the largest vessel the port has ever welcomed.

“Receiving the Albatross and the GMS Evolution is another milestone achieved in an exciting few months for the Port of Blyth," Lawlor said.

"New client Gulf Marine Services will now proceed with a number of important works on the vessels,” he added.

Both jack ups are due to report for duty at Hornsea 1 by the end of March.

Image: Port of Blyth