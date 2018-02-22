Vattenfall goes DC for Norfolk twins

Vattenfall has selected DC cable technology to connect up to 3.6GW of planned projects off east England.

The Swedish energy group said the high voltage solution will be cost competitive with AC due to lower transmission losses and the need for less electrical infrastructure.

The company is to work with suppliers of DC equipment for the 1.8GW Vanguard and 1.8GW Boreas projects off Norfolk.

“Vattenfall wants to be a leader in maturing HVDC technology to connect its large-scale, far offshore wind farms – like Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas – to national grids,” wind chief Gunnar Groebler said.

Vanguard is due for a consent determination in the UK next year while Boreas is on track for a 2020 planning decision.

Image: Vattenfall