Greencoat flair for UK solar

Greencoat has acquired a 142MW portfolio of UK operational solar assets from developer Canadian Solar.

The deal comprises 24 projects of which the majority were accredited under the Renewables Obligation regime. Seven are feed-in installations.

Greencoat has boosted its solar portfolio to 470MW as a result of the deal and is one of the largest PV owners in the UK.

Investment manager Lee Moscovitch said: "We continue to see great opportunities in the secondary market and demand for exposure from investors. We look forward to continuing to expand the platform."

Advisers to the deal included Eversheds Sutherland, Evergy, EY and PWC.

Image: Canadian Solar