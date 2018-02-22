Platform pro sought for Dunkirk

French grid operator RTE has gone to market for the design of a substation to connect the proposed up-to-750MW Dunkirk wind farm off the country's north-east coast.

The preferred contractor will be tapped to carry out basic layout of the structure including architectural optimisation and cost assessment.

Main electrical and grid studies are not included in the scope.

The contract will last for 12 months and bids must be received by 12 March.

Image: the STX France-fabricated Rentel substation (STX)