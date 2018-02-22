Articles Filter

Geo secures Lillebaelt notch

Surevy work for Sonderborg Affald covers 160MW nearshore project

Geo secures Lillebaelt notch image 22/02/2018

Sonderborg Affald has contracted Geo to carry out surveys of the proposed 160MW Lillebaelt Syd nearshore wind farm in Denmark.

Workscope on the Dkr5m job includes geotechnical borings and cone penetration tests and the campaign will last roughly five months.

The contract also includes laboratory tests and reporting.

Lillebaelt will feature between 20 and 44 turbines of 3.6MW to 8MW atop monopile, gravity base or suction bucket foundations.

“Work is part of the initial investigations alongside an environmental impact assessment,” said Sonderborg.

