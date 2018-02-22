Partners Group eyes RE spree

Investment manager Partners Group has raised €3bn to part-fund capital expenditure on future renewable energy projects.

The cash came from its latest global funding drive, which ended in February.

“The sectors we believe offer the most attractive opportunities globally include the renewables, communications, and energy infrastructure sectors,” said Partners Group head of European infrastructure Brandon Prater.

The fund has already committed to eleven investments, including a stake in the 730MW Borssele 3&4 project off the Netherlands, due online in 2021.

Image: reNEWS