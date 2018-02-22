Scots earn Levenmouth turn

Three Scottish companies have been lined up by the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult to deploy sensor technology to the latter’s Levenmouth demonstration turbine in Fife.

Turner Iceni and Sensor-works, based in Glasgow and Livingstone respectively, have teamed up to install Bluetooth sensors and algorithms that could prevent equipment failures.

Hydrasun is meanwhile deploying its intelligent condition monitoring system that is mainly used in oil and gas but which is also being offered to the renewables market.

The technologies are being trialled ahead of potential large-scale deployment at offshore wind farms.

The programme, supported by £220,000 funding from the Scottish government, also supports a further six companies working on similar innovations.

ORE Catapult head of engineering Peter Macdonald said: “These three companies have developed technology that could be game-changing for the offshore renewables sector, allowing operators to remotely monitor wind turbines that are far offshore and potentially saving significant costs and downtime.”

Image: the Levenmouth turbine (ORE Catapult)