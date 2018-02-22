Foresight Solar surges forward

Foresight Solar Fund boosted its net asset value to £481.3m in 2017, up from £350.8m for the previous year.

The investment outfit posted a £35.1m annual profit, compared with £30.7m in 2016.

During 2017 the company acquired 273MW of additional solar assets, including 127MW in the UK.

It also made its first acquisitions outside the UK in the form of 146MW of Australian solar assets across four projects.

The portfolio generated 426GWh of clean energy over the year.

Foresight Solar's equity discount rate decreased by 0.5% to 7.0% in 2017. "This reduction reflects the increase in the market value of the assets," it said.

Image: Pixabay