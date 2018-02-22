EWE plugs into German storage

German utility EWE has kicked off construction of its hybrid energy storage project in Varel in the north-western state of Lower Saxony.

The scheme will feature two battery chemistries: an Hitachi-supplied 7.5MW/2.5MWh lithium-ion system plus a 4.4MW/20MWh sodium-sulfur unit provided by NGK Insulators.

Commissioning of the storage project is slated for this autumn.

Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization has provided the bulk of the finance for the scheme by investing €24m, said EWE.

Image: Energy storage (EWE)