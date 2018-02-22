Articles Filter

EWE plugs into German storage

Construction underway for utility's hybrid battery plant in Lower Saxony

EWE plugs into German storage image 22/02/2018

German utility EWE has kicked off construction of its hybrid energy storage project in Varel in the north-western state of Lower Saxony.

The scheme will feature two battery chemistries: an Hitachi-supplied 7.5MW/2.5MWh lithium-ion system plus a 4.4MW/20MWh sodium-sulfur unit provided by NGK Insulators.

Related Stories

The Oldenburg utility is set to install the first battery containers next month.

Commissioning of the storage project is slated for this autumn.

Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization has provided the bulk of the finance for the scheme by investing €24m, said EWE.

Image: Energy storage (EWE)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.