Wave Hub eyes Welsh floaters

Cornwall-based test site Wave Hub has submitted plans to authorities for the up-to-100MW floating wind and wave Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone in south Wales.

The environmental scoping report to Natural Resources Wales and the Marine Management Organisation asks for a formal opinion on what issues should be covered by an environmental impact assessment.

“Floating wind is developing rapidly and there are very few existing demonstration sites for this technology in the UK,” said project manager Madeline Cowley.

“By sharing the zone with floating wind we will be able to broaden access to finance for the project, bring forward development of the site and enable a phased installation of technology that will support commercialisation of both the wave and floating wind sectors.”

A consent application could be submitted in 2020, with consent expected in 2022 and the first power from the zone generated by 2024.

The 90-square-km site, located approximately 15km off the south Pembrokeshire coastline in 50-metre water depths, proposes an onshore grid connection at Pembroke Dock power station.

“The feasibility study commissioned by Wave Hub concluded there would be a benefit in sharing the zone site and grid infrastructure with a more commercially developed project,” added Cowley.

Image: Hywind floating wind turbine (Statoil)