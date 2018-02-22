Articles Filter

Finance fuels Indonesia giant

72MW Tolo 1 wind farm reaches financial close, due online this year

Asian-Pacific independent power producer Equis Energy has reached financial close at the 72MW Tolo 1 wind farm in Indonesia.

The wind farm, which will be among the largest developed there, is to feature Siemens Gamesa 3.6-130 turbines and is due to be operational later this year.

Mott MacDonald acted as technical, environmental and social advisor to the Asian Development Bank during financing.

The advisor is also providing construction and operations monitoring at the site in Sulawesi.

Mott MacDonald project manager Robin Ingram said: “Tolo 1 reaching financial close is another major milestone for Indonesia’s wind industry and aligns with the country’s ambitious plans for greater renewable energy integration going forward.”

