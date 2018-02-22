Bird risks block Himmelreich

A regional court in Arnsberg has suspended the construction licence for the 34.8MW Himmmelreich project in Marsberg near Paderborn in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany.

The wind farm would pose a threat to red kite and Montagu's harrier populations, among other species, the court said.

17 Nov 2017 Construction of the project started in 2016 but was stopped by an earlier court decision in August 2016.

The project plans foresee the installation of 11 Enercon turbines, including seven E-115 machines.

A written court decision will be published in two weeks. An appeal to the decision will be possible at the administrative court in Münster.

