Wind workers throng training

Over 44,000 technicians in 135 countries received Global Wind Organisation training, according to the non-profit’s first annual report.

GWO said the top ten providers, including Falck Safety Services, Maersk Training and Siemens Gamesa, delivered over 52,000 modules in 2017.

The training outfit operates WINDA, which verifies the certification status of GWO training providers and the training status of technicians.

“GWO strives for an injury-free working environment in the wind industry… We are confident the numbers speak for themselves,” said chief executive Jakob Lau Holst.

“Our membership frequently reports that by adopting GWO standards they can make considerable improvements in the overall efficiency of their training programmes.”

Image: Maersk