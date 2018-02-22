Irish probe new offshore sites

Irish engineering outfit GDG has launched a new study that will help developers identify new offshore wind sites off the east coast of Ireland.

The Eastwind project will start later this year with partner the Irish Centre for Applied Geosciences and aims to provide in-depth seabed, geotechnical and geophysical data.

It will seek out “optimum locations” for projects by providing ground models that aim to “de-risk” development and construction, the partners said.

Around €200,000 has already been secured for the project which will start later this year and has the backing of the Science Foundation of Ireland and the Geological Survey of Ireland.

GDG managing director Paul Doherty said there is a “significant opportunity” for the engineering sector to contribute to the emerging Irish offshore sector.

Over 2GW of offshore wind projects are already consented on the east coast and the study is likely to provide further data to their developers.

Dublin is mulling a new renewables support mechanism, due in 2019, that is likely to allow the technology bid for contracts.

Image: the 25MW Arklow Bank wind farm is so far the country's only offshore project (NREL)