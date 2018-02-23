Turkey talks offshore wind

Turkey is developing an offshore wind site off its coast, according to energy minister Berat Albayrak.

The minister told a major energy conference yesterday that the site will be among the largest projects globally.

Local media reports said the Turkish government will hold an auction for the site later this year.

Albayrak also said Turkey is working on 1GW of new tenders for onshore wind and solar. Energy storage may be included.

“We will be announcing it in the spring and we are thinking of having these two auctions before the end of this summer,” Albayrak said.

Image: reNEWS