Whirlwind build in Highlands

Whirlwind Renewables has kicked off construction at 10MW Achlachan wind farm in the far north of Scotland.

The English company broke ground this month with five Senvion MM92 turbines due to be fully operational by the end of the year.

21 Feb 2018 Clydesdale Bank led a £20m financing package for the project, which will feature tip heights of 115 metres.

Achlachan is near Mybster in Caithness and holds a Contract for Difference.

Image: Senvion MM92 turbines (Senvion)