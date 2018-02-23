Anholt grapples with blade fix

Siemens Gamesa is starting a six-month repair campaign next week at Orsted’s 400MW Anholt wind farm off Denmark to fix turbine blades damaged by earlier than anticipated leading edge erosion.

Blades will be removed from 87 of the project’s 111 3.6MW turbines and taken to the German-Spanish company’s Aalborg factory where the leading edges will be fitted with a rubber-like shell. Repairs to the other 24 machines were completed last year.

The damaged blades at Anholt (pictured) will also be fitted with an upgrade, understood to be so-called DinoTails, which will boost yield, Orsted said.

A spokesman said the erosion “appeared relatively early” at the wind farm, which was commissioned in 2013, but declined to say who will pick up the repair tab.

“The key for us has been to reach a solution which is technically good and has little financial impact, and that is what our common understanding with Siemens Gamesa does,” added a spokesman.

Orsted said spare blades will be fitted to turbines during the repairs to ensure limited downtime.

Image: Siemens Gamesa