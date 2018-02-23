Mukran makeover for Arkona

Mukran Port on Rügen island is upgrading two berths for the construction of Eon’s 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

Contractor Colcrete – von Essen has kicked off the conversion of construction berth 7a, to be followed by work on berth 10.

The project is financed by Eon and planned by KMT Port.

The Arkona offshore wind farm will feature 60 Siemens 6.4MW machines and is scheduled for commissioning in 2019.

The upgrade will enable Mukran Port to handle larger turbines with a capacity of more than 7MW, the port said.

In Germany’s second offshore wind auction in April, some 500MW of grid capacity are earmarked for projects in the Baltic Sea that will go online in 2021 and 2022.

Image: Mukran Port