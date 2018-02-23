Articles Filter

ABO win-win at Green Burn

Planning permission and partial expenses awarded in Scotland

ABO win-win at Green Burn image 23/02/2018

ABO Wind has won planning permission on appeal for the 11-turbine Green Burn project in Perth and Kinross, Scotland.

The German developer was cleared by Scottish government officials to build 126.5-metre hardware at the 33MW site near Alyth.

The local authority had dismissed the project last year largely on landscape and visual grounds.

Tips at the wind farm are set at 115 metres and 3MW-class hardware is expected to feature.

ABO was also awarded partial expenses after officials ruled the council acted "unreasonably" in its handling of a Scottish Natural Heritage report on the landscape issue.

Image: ABO's operational Lairg project in Scotland (ABO)

