Global Wind scores in Serbia

Danish supplier Global Wind Service has won a contract for craning and turbine installation at the 158MW Cibuk1 wind farm in north-eastern Serbia.

Pre-assembly started at the site in Vojvodina province last November and installation is planned to finish in the third quarter of 2018.

“Having the full scope within one contract will enable us to work more efficiently by means of improved planning and coordination between the two parties,” said GWS chief commercial officer Michael Høj Olsen.

Cibuk1 is expected to become fully operational by 2019.

GWS has opened a local business unit in Serbia to support its work at Cibuk1 as well as future projects in the Balkan country.

“GWS has strong emphasis on continued growth and as such Serbia, which is a relatively new wind energy market, is very interesting and promising for us,” said GWS CEO and co-founder Lars Petersen.

Image: GE Renewable Energy