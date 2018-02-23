Catapult targets O&M tech

The Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult is on the hunt for new technologies that can improve operations and maintenance at offshore wind farms.

The Blyth-based research and development hub is looking to help companies develop drones and robots capable of tackling subsea and surface inspections.

19 Feb 2018 ORE Catapult will also offer its support to companies looking to improve condition monitoring systems at offshore projects.

Some £19m has been made available to get the new hardware off the ground via Innovate UK's 'Emerging and Enabling Technologies' fund.

"There is a rapidly growing demand for innovation in sensors, robotics, satellite applications and data analytics in the sector to help reduce the cost of energy,” said ORE Catapult innovation manager Andrew Macdonald.

Image: ORE Catapult