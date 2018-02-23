Articles Filter

Berlin backs BayWa quartet

Grid regulator awards developer 48MW of capacity in onshore auction

Berlin backs BayWa quartet image 23/02/2018

Developer BayWa has secured 48MW of grid capacity in Germany’s first onshore auction this year.

Germany’s grid regulator BNetzA awarded the capacity for four projects covering a total of 13 turbine locations in Rhineland-Palatinate and one in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

In addition, BayWa secured 41MW in cooperation with community-based developers.

“The price level means we are able to implement the projects timely and profitably,” said BayWa head Marie-Luise Pörtner.

Earlier this month German grid regulator BNetzA awarded 709MW of grid capacity to 83 onshore wind farm projects in the country at an average support price of €47.30 per megawatt-hour.

Image: Morguefile

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.