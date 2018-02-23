Berlin backs BayWa quartet

Developer BayWa has secured 48MW of grid capacity in Germany’s first onshore auction this year.

Germany’s grid regulator BNetzA awarded the capacity for four projects covering a total of 13 turbine locations in Rhineland-Palatinate and one in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

In addition, BayWa secured 41MW in cooperation with community-based developers.

“The price level means we are able to implement the projects timely and profitably,” said BayWa head Marie-Luise Pörtner.

Earlier this month German grid regulator BNetzA awarded 709MW of grid capacity to 83 onshore wind farm projects in the country at an average support price of €47.30 per megawatt-hour.

Image: Morguefile