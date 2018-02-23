Berlin backs BayWa quartet
Grid regulator awards developer 48MW of capacity in onshore auction
Developer BayWa has secured 48MW of grid capacity in Germany’s first onshore auction this year.
Germany’s grid regulator BNetzA awarded the capacity for four projects covering a total of 13 turbine locations in Rhineland-Palatinate and one in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.
In addition, BayWa secured 41MW in cooperation with community-based developers.
“The price level means we are able to implement the projects timely and profitably,” said BayWa head Marie-Luise Pörtner.
Earlier this month German grid regulator BNetzA awarded 709MW of grid capacity to 83 onshore wind farm projects in the country at an average support price of €47.30 per megawatt-hour.
Image: Morguefile