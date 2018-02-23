JDN completes Kriegers twins

Jan De Nul has floated off and installed the second gravity-base foundation for the offshore substations at Vattenfall's 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

Heavy-lift vessel Rambiz was used in conjunction with a ballast module to set the 10,000-tonne foundation onto the seabed.

The first gravity-base foundation, weighing 8000 tonnes, was installed at the location last weekend.

Both foundations have been set in place on a gravel bedding layer prepared by Jan De Nul’s multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant, which will now start ballasting and scour protection.

Kriegers Flak, which will feature Siemens Gamesa turbines, is due to go live by 2022.

Image: Jan De Nul