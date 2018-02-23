Mid Hill climb for Fred Olsen

Fred Olsen Renewables has taken the wraps off a 10-turbine third-phase extension to its operational 76MW Mid Hill wind farm in Aberdeenshire.

The developer is seeking a scoping opinion for what is being called the Fetteresso project ahead of a full planning application.

03 Mar 2017 Turbines will be at a mix of heights with four set at 200 metres, three at 180 metres and three at 149.9 metres.

Construction will take advantage of existing infrastructure at Mid Hill whenever possible.

Early plans for up to 17 turbines at Fetteresso were clawed back “following removal of financial support for onshore wind in the UK”.

The 57.5MW Mid Hill and 18.4MW Mid Hill 2 feature Siemens turbines.

Image: Siemens turbines at a Fred Olsen wind farm in Scotland (Siemens Gamesa)