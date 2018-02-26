Greencoat salutes UK wind charge

Greencoat UK Wind boosted its portfolio by over 65% in 2017 to 694MW from 420MW at the end of 2016.

The company invested £507.4m last year to acquire interests in 10 new wind farms in the UK, expanding its portfolio to 29 projects.

Its net asset value topped £1bn, reaching £1144m by 31 December 2017.

Greencoat UK Wind chairman Tim Ingram said: “Wind remains the most mature and widely deployed renewable energy technology in the UK and the group is well placed to continue to take advantage of the abundant pool of operating wind assets in the UK.”

Image: Greencoat UK Wind owns a 49% stake in the Middlemoor wind farm (Innogy)