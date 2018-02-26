OWC advances EA3 designs

Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC) has completed design work for ScottishPower Renewables' 1.2GW East Anglia 3 wind farm off the Norfolk coast of England.

The consultancy carried out preliminary foundation analysis, risk appraisal and turbine layout assessment for the project, which will feature up to 174 wind turbines.

07 Aug 2017 OWC said it had run the rule over soil conditions, seabed mobility, foundation type and foundation installation as SPR finalises its designs for the project.

The consultancy said its work will help the developer settle on a foundation solution at the project.

“All foundation types were still being evaluated and we believe that by applying our newly developed engineering techniques we were able to recommend the most economical options,” said OWC director Will Cleverly.

