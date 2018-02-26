Vestas 'tops' turbine charts

Vestas topped the wind turbine supplier charts in 2017, according to preliminary data from consultancy FTI Intelligence.

The Danish manufacturer was boosted by a wide geographic diversification strategy and strong performance in the US, FTI said.

23 Feb 2015 Siemens Gamesa came in second, mainly due to the merger between Siemens Wind Power and Gamesa, a strong position in offshore wind in India and an improved showing in the US.

Chinese supplier Goldwind ranked third, despite its home market share falling 15% last year.

FTI said that GE slipped to fourth, from second in 2016, primarily because its share in the US market fell.

Enercon held on to fifth place, backed by a strong showing in its home market in Germany, the consultancy said.

In a separate analysis released today, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) placed Vestas top of the onshore wind suppliers last year, again followed by Siemens Gamesa, Goldwind and GE.

Some 7.7GW of Vestas turbines were commissioned in 2017, equivalent of 16% of the global market share, according to BNEF.

Siemens Gamesa added 6.8GW, Goldwind 5.4GW and GE 4.9GW, the research found.

In total, just under 47GW was commissioned onshore last year, down 12% on 2016 when 53.1GW of new capacity was added.

BNEF said the fall was down to a slowdown in China. It predicted that 2018 will see a rebound with around 55GW added on back of a return to growth in China and continued expansion in Latin America.

Offshore, however, Siemens Gamesa hit top spot in the BNEF analysis with 2.7GW commissioned.

FTI Consulting senior director Feng Zhao said the top five manufacturers accounted for 62% of new installations last year, up almost 10% on the previous year.

“The uplift is a clear indication that the recent M&A activity has helped western turbine suppliers enhance their strategic positioning and consolidate their market share,” he said.

FTI will release its full rankings in the 'Global Wind Market Update: Demand and Supply 2017' report in March. The consultancy said the preliminary results are subject to possible change.

Image: Vestas