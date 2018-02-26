SSE, EDF lose UK grid levy fight 

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has dismissed a case taken by SSE and EDF over charges relating to the cost of connecting offshore wind farms to the grid.

CMA ruled that developers are not excluded from an EU cap on transmission charges for offshore projects.

It dismissed SSE and EDF’s claim that generators in the UK had paid more in transmission charges in 2015/16 than the maximum allowed under EU law.

SSE’s request to change industry rules, which would have resulted in generators securing a £120m rebate from National Grid, has also been ruled out.

The decision affirms an earlier ruling by Ofgem, which also rejected the case.

Image: EDF