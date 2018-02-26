Articles Filter

Ingeteam adds control in Mexico

Zuma contracts Spaniards to supply technology for 49.5MW Ingenio project 

Spanish outfit Ingeteam is to deliver control technology for Zuma Energia's 49.5MW Ingenio wind farm in the Oaxaca region of Mexico.

The platform will collect real-time operating data on the project, allowing the Mexican developer to optimise operations and maintenance of the turbines.

The control centre will be based in  Zuma Energia's offices in Mexico City. 

Ingeteam Wind Energy R&D director of control systems Jorge Acedo said: “The project consolidates Ingeteam's position as a leader in the monitoring and analysis of wind farms in Mexico. 

“Currently, the Ingeteam platform is monitoring and analysing in real time more than 1GW of installed wind power in Mexico.”

