Wood helps secure subsea wires 

Consultancy Wood has led a joint industry project to develop guidelines for the stabilisation of submarine cables in the renewables sector on non-smooth and rocky seabeds.

The year-long project, known as Cability (Cable on-bottom stability), also included EDF Energies Nouvelles, RTE, Naval Energies, VBMS, LDTravocean, Bardot Group, Silec Cable and DNV GL.

The guidelines are based on numerical models and laboratory tests performed at the Oceanide facility in the south of France.

They will replace outdated guidelines for the sector, which were based on the oil and gas industry and more suited to assessing pipelines, Wood said.

Wood Specialist Technical Solutions business chief executive Bob MacDonald said: “Our findings have acknowledged that there were over-conservatism issues but by working together we have developed a new set of guidelines which will ultimately deliver significant improvement of costs for both opex and capex.”

