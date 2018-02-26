Articles Filter

Wood helps secure subsea wires 

Consultancy leads project to develop guidelines for submarine cable stability 

Wood helps secure subsea wires  image 26/02/2018

Consultancy Wood has led a joint industry project to develop guidelines for the stabilisation of submarine cables in the renewables sector on non-smooth and rocky seabeds.

The year-long project, known as Cability (Cable on-bottom stability), also included EDF Energies Nouvelles, RTE, Naval Energies, VBMS, LDTravocean, Bardot Group, Silec Cable and DNV GL.

The guidelines are based on numerical models and laboratory tests performed at the Oceanide facility in the south of France.

They will replace outdated guidelines for the sector, which were based on the oil and gas industry and more suited to assessing pipelines, Wood said.

Wood Specialist Technical Solutions business chief executive Bob MacDonald said: “Our findings have acknowledged that there were over-conservatism issues but by working together we have developed a new set of guidelines which will ultimately deliver significant improvement of costs for both opex and capex.”

Image: VBMS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.