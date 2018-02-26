Pegasus flies in Lincolnshire

North Kesteven district council has approved plans by Pegasus Group to extend by 49.9MW the Branston solar farm near Lincoln in England.

The extension will cover 97 hectares of land between Mere Road and Sleaford Road and stand adjacent to the existing 15MW Branston project.

Permission was granted to operate the facility for 35 years, after which the site will be decommissioned and returned to agricultural land.

Pegasus Group planner Emma Ridley said: “To receive planning approval with no objections reflects not only the viability of the scheme and suitability of the site but also the depth of work carried out in respect of community consultation.

“Pre-application discussions and an EIA screening were undertaken with the council prior to the formal submission of the application, which went on to include a detailed landscape and ecological masterplan accounting for the potential presence of ground-nesting birds in the area.”

Image: Pixabay