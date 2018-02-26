SunPower on march for US Army

SunPower Corp has started operations at a 10MW solar plant combined with a 1MW energy storage system for the US Army at the Redstone arsenal in Alabama.

The photovoltaic array and storage project was designed, built and will be operated and maintained by SunPower.

It was financed by Regions Bank and features a SunPower Oasis power plant system.

The US Army is buying all of the electricity generated by the project through a 27-year power purchase agreement.

SunPower executive vice president Nam Nguyen said: “Demand for solar-and-storage technology continues to rise, delivering significant savings to customers with high electricity demand, like the US military.

“We congratulate the army and Redstone arsenal for seeing the value in a resilient energy project from SunPower that will help lower operational costs and free up more funds to support their mission.”

Image: SunPower Corp