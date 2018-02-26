WPD auction haul in Germany

Developer WPD secured some 50MW of grid capacity in Germany’s latest onshore wind auction.

WPD wind farm projects including Lange Heide 2, Hofgeismar, Schlenzer, Hohenseefeld 3 and Windpark Blender were successful in the auction.

Related Stories Germany awards 700MW onshore

20 Feb 2018

Nordex hails backyard boom

05 Jul 2017 In addition, WPD will implement the Windstrom Erneuerbare Energien Riede project in cooperation with WindStrom group.

“In the first auction with a level playing field WPD was able to prove that we are still successful in the German market," said WPD executive Hartmut Brosamle.

“It was the right decision not to take advantage of the legal loophole and to set up so-called community projects as other competitors did," he added.

Earlier this month German grid regulator BNetzA awarded 709MW of grid capacity to 83 onshore wind farm projects in the country at an average support price of €47.30 per megawatt-hour.

Image: reNEWS