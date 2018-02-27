Siemens Gamesa feasts in Turkey

Turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has finalised an up to 1GW turbine deal in Turkey.

The company along with partners Kalyon Enerji and Turkerler Holding secured the rights to build projects in a summer 2017 auction.

At least 700MW will be built by 2022 and could include an 15-year power purchase deal.

Siemens Gamesa will build a nacelle factory to meet local supply needs as well as an R&D centre.

Image: Siemens Gamesa