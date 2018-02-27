Articles Filter

EDPR rides for Great Plains

PPA inked for electricity from the 200MW Prairie Queen project in Kansas

EDPR rides for Great Plains image 27/02/2018

EDP Renewables North America is to sell electricity from the 200MW Prairie Queen wind farm in Kansas to Great Plains Energy under a 20-year power purchase agreement. 

The project is located in Allen County and is scheduled to start commercial operations in 2019.

EDPR chief executive Joao Manso Neto said: “This agreement will allow EDPR to continue to execute its growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility.

“Contracts like PPAs will also form part of the future energy landscape in Europe, where they are still in very early stages of development. 

“We expect to see increasingly more agreements of this kind to benefit both energy producers and consumers.”

Image: EDPR

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.