EDPR rides for Great Plains

EDP Renewables North America is to sell electricity from the 200MW Prairie Queen wind farm in Kansas to Great Plains Energy under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

The project is located in Allen County and is scheduled to start commercial operations in 2019.

EDPR chief executive Joao Manso Neto said: “This agreement will allow EDPR to continue to execute its growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility.

“Contracts like PPAs will also form part of the future energy landscape in Europe, where they are still in very early stages of development.

“We expect to see increasingly more agreements of this kind to benefit both energy producers and consumers.”

