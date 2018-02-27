Revenue record for James Fisher

Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons has surpassed the £500m annual revenue mark for the first time, according to preliminary results for 2017.

The UK company said it banked £505.5m for the year, up from £466m in 2016, with underlying pre-tax profit hitting £55.8m, up 10% on £50.8m for the year-ago period.

“The strength of the group's business model, with its broad spread of activities across the marine sector, its strong international presence and its ability to innovate and grow new businesses, gives the board a positive view of the year ahead and confidence of the group's potential to provide further growth and value for our shareholders in the future,” he added.

Henry also said the marine support division has “good prospects” in offshore renewables for 2018.

Image: James Fisher