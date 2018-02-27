Carnegie switches Oz wave focus

Carnegie Clean Energy has confirmed it will deploy its first next-generation wave device at the Albany project in Western Australia instead of the UK’s Wave Hub.

The Perth outfit received an A$19.5m grant from the Western Australia state government last year to design, fabricate and install a 1.5MW Ceto 6 device by early 2020.

The company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wave Hub to capture Carnegie’s work delivered to date at the Cornwall site and to progress development for a Ceto array following the Albany project.

The collaboration will focus on site development and array planning, as well as operational and maintenance requirements for wave devices and arrays, it added.

Carnegie has also entered into an MOU with James Fisher Marine Services focused on foundation design, subsea connectors, components and tooling, array planning, operation, installation and maintenance requirements for projects at Wave Hub.

A third MoU with the University of Plymouth will see 1:20 scale tank testing kick off “in the coming weeks,” it said.

Under the agreement, Carnegie will test its preferred geometry and power take-off design for Ceto 6 and validate computational work undertaken for the Albany and Wave Hub projects.

